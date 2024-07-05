Lamitan record-keeping goes paperless

Lamitan City’s Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) has launched the Electronic Records Management System (ERMS), making it the first local legislative body in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to adopt the digital record-keeping technology.

Lamitan City Vice-Mayor Hegem Furigay announced on Thursday that the SP is now utilizing the “Electronic Record Archive and Legislative Tracking System,” which he called a “Paperless eSession Technology.”

“The City council has entered into the digital stage of technology by taking a significant leap with the adoption of a Paperless eSession Technology,” Furigay said.

Devise Software, the system provider, said the ERMS is the most advanced system of its kind in the Philippines and is designed specifically for legislative bodies.

According to Devise Software, the platform allows SP members to electronically archive and organize records with a user-friendly retrieval system.

Furigay said the Paperless eSession Technology transforms the council sessions into a high-tech environment, providing members with instant access to session agendas, drafts, attachments, and essential references.

He added that SP members are now using laptops equipped with the Paperless eSession application, allowing them to easily access session materials.

Furigay acknowledged that SP members are still undergoing orientation on the new system. “I know everything will be fine in the coming days,” he said.