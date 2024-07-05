Amazon grappling with AI’s gargantuan power needs

The AI revolution is upon us with companies around the world looking to jump headfirst into the technology made famous by ChatGPT.

To satisfy their generative AI urge, firms need to secure state-of-the-art software and ramp up computing power, which quickly brings them knocking on the doors of the globe’s cloud computing giants, of which Amazon’s AWS is the biggest.

Amazon’s computing arsenal is housed in data centers scattered across the globe, and Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice President for AWS Infrastructure, is the man in charge of keeping them running.

AWS data centers of Amazon are spread across dozens of regions, serving as a kind of engine room to the online world, with Microsoft and Google as the company’s closest rivals.

And with the generative AI revolution entering hyperdrive, it is up to Kalyanaraman to make sure the data center battalions are ready for the challenge.