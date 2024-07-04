It’s in the bag

The journey into Italian beauty by Furla arrives among the calli of the Serenissima. A place of tradition and innovation, art and architecture where the excellence of craftsmanship and the charm of its atmosphere inspire the Furla Prefall 2024 collection. A palette of colors that explores the sky and earth, represented in the form of Horizon blue to Laguna azure, Pearl gray or Quartz, Cedar yellow, Corolla pink, Cilantro green, and Venetian red. Finally, to the understated elegance of brown Coffee nuances, dusty Olive and Ivy greens.

To enrich the collection, many accessories are offered to personalize one’s style and the look of each bag. With a glance at the lively atmosphere of the Laguna, fun keychains celebrate small marine creatures, while whimsical patterns decorate metallic fabric stoles, up to the wide selection of wallets, coin purses and lightweight crochet straw hats.

Furla Nuvola — As if sculpted in the air, the lightweight design of the Furla Nuvola unveils a renewed universe of sculptural interpretations: from buckets in different sizes to hobo bags, down to minimal crossbody bags. The ‘Arcosfera’ motif, a modern interpretation of the Furla arched logo, shines on the new leather Boston bags, which translate the Furla Nuvola into a universe of shades: from Brandy brown to Corolla pink, as well as Ash gray, Oat white and Coral red.

Furla 1927 — A true best-seller. Inspired by the ‘arch’ shape of the architecture of the Fondazione Furla, the Furla 1927 logo returns on mini leather crossbody bags with aquatic shades and metal chains, and in a brand-new model in transparent PVC, with profiles in patent leather: inside, a woven raffia bag expresses all of Furla’s passion for craftsmanship, with a metropolitan twist.

Furla Sfera — A harmony of curved and straight lines encapsulated in the purity of the new Furla Sfera. Futuristic, minimal, contemporary: sculpted in metallic but also lacquered leather, available in aquatic shades of green Bosco, silver, or Laguna blue, as well as the more pastel hues of Marshmallow white or Ballerina pink. Decorated with a spherical closure made of marbled glass evoking the savoir-faire of Venetian glass, or in mirrored silver metal.