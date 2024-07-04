Abra town on alert for ASF

BAGUIO CITY— The municipality of Manabo in Abra sounds the alarm as more than 200 hogs died due to suspected African swine fever (ASF) in a span of one week.

The deaths of the pigs are from the seven barangays of Manabo town. According to the office of the municipal agriculturist, the huge number of fatalities was due to the spread of the ASF from 26 June to 3 July.

The office observed the dead pigs had symptoms of ASF infection. The hogs were said to have experienced fever, loss of appetite, vomiting, weakness and unwillingness to stand.

Manabo Mayor Darell Domasing already issued an executive order for the temporary banning of the butchering of pigs, selling of pork and other pork products. A hog quarantine checkpoint was also set up in the entrance and exit points of the municipality.

The municipal government is also mulling for the declaration of a state of emergency because of the massive deaths of pigs and the economic impact to the hog raisers and business sectors. Culling of pigs was implemented in the town to prevent further spreading of the disease.

Samples were collected by the Provincial Veterinary Office for laboratory testing while assistance is being processed.