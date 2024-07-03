Go continues hospital feeding initiatives

In a steadfast commitment to aid indigent patients and their families, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, continues his feeding programs in public hospitals equipped with Malasakit Centers often visited by indigent patients.

The initiative aims to provide meals for poor patients and their watchers as they navigate the medical processes required for their treatment. Recognizing the financial burdens these families face, Go’s program ensures they have one less worry during their hospital stay.

Go acknowledges that many patients and their families arrive at hospitals with just enough funds for transportation and medical expenses, often seeking assistance from the Malasakit Centers. These Malasakit centers serve as a one-stop shop for various government medical assistance programs, streamlining support for those in need.

Established through the initiative of Senator Bong Go, these centers aim to streamline the process of obtaining medical aid from agencies like the Department of Health, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, PhilHealth, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program and has already established 165 centers nationwide. The program has been instrumental in assisting more or less 10 million Filipinos, particularly the underprivileged who often struggle to cover medical costs.

By streamlining access, Malasakit Centers significantly reduce the time and effort patients and their families spend seeking help, ensuring quicker and more efficient access to necessary support. Seeing the significant impact and the positive feedback from beneficiaries, Go is inspired to expand these feeding programs nationwide.

On Tuesday, 2 July, Go visited Bislig City, Surigao del Sur, providing essential aid to thousands of residents. The event at the Barangay Mangagoy Gym showcased the senator’s dedicated approach to addressing the needs of marginalized and underserved Filipinos.

In his speech, Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to the poor, underscored the importance of continued government support for Filipinos, particularly the poorest members of society.