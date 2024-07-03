DFA probes alleged data breach

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said that it is investigating an alleged data breach in its system, including the reports that the compromised data are now being sold online.

“The DFA has received reports of alleged email data being sold online. The Department’s Information and Communications Technology Division is investigating the matter,” DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza told reporters in a text message.

Earlier, the cybersecurity group Deep Web Konek reported that a data breach had occurred at the DFA with sensitive email data now being sold online.

In a post on X, the group claimed that a certain “chengyi” was the threat actor or the person behind the data breach.

“It is currently unknown if the data involves just a single or bulk email,” they said in the post.

The group said that based on its initial findings, the sample provided “contains sensitive documents and is marked as confidential documents.”