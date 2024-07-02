Safer digital environment pushed

A think thank has recently called on concerned agencies to push digital environment safety for all users as it aims to be more conducive to growth innovation amid increasing incidents of cyberattacks in the country including online piracy.

In a statement, Stratbase ADR Institute president Dindo Manhit has reiterated the group’s support for the revision of Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

"Alongside defense and the economy, the digital environment must not only be conducive to growth and innovation but also safe for all users, from individuals and households to private enterprises and public offices," Manhit said.

"Recent instances of cybersecurity breaches have brought attention to the extent of the damage that can be caused by such incidents," he added.

Manhit acknowledged the government's move of adopting the National Cybersecurity Plan 2023-2028 of Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) as cybersecurity plays an important role in the digital era.

"They can range from individual hackers out for a thrill, a criminal syndicate wanting to rake in profits, to a nation-state wanting to cripple its target’s critical infrastructure for economic or political purposes," said the think tank president.

One of the cybersecurity issues being faced in the country is the increasing number of pirated contents being consumed online.

According to YouGov survey, commissioned by the Asia Video Industry Association’s (AVIA) Coalition Against Piracy (CAP), 70 percent of the population said they consume pirated content via online streaming this year, which is higher than in 2023, with 58 percent.

Manhit said that solving cybersecurity threats is a a shared responsibility to "aid in maintaining a safe and secure digital environment."

"Cyberspace is being weaponized and is a clear and present threat that we must be ready to repel at all levels of our society," said Manhit, adding that the passage of the two bills in the Senate -- which aim to curb online piracy -- would help empower government agencies to go after suspicious sites and take action against them.