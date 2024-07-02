SAAD program yields 227 kilos of tilapia

NAMPICUAN, Nueva Ecija — Under the Special Area for Agricultural Development (SAAD) program, the Samahan ng Mangingisda at Magsasaka ng Nampicuan harvested around 227 kilograms of tilapia during Ceremonial Harvest on 28 June at the Ambassador Alzate Village of this town.

The Ceremonial Harvest is the implementation of the phase 2 of the SAAD program by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Central Luzon. BFAR regional director Wilfredo Cruz, Mayor Victor Badar, Nueva Ecija Provincial agriculturist Amelia Bulanadi, and Nueva Ecija Fisheries coordinator Krystle Zambale graced the harvest ceremony.

The Municipal Agriculture Office, representatives from SAAD’s Regional Program Management and Support Office, Provincial Management and Support Office, the Technical Working Group, and SMMN members also attended the event.

The harvested tilapia was at marketable sizes, ranging from four to six pieces per kilogram and was sold at a farmgate price of P100 to the buyers who were also present during the event.

During the opening message, Cruz congratulated the beneficiaries for their successful tilapia production, and he encouraged the beneficiaries to venture in other practices such as polyculture of giant freshwater to further enhance their livelihood.