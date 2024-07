Photos

ROAD BLOCKERS

LOOK: Manila Traffic Parking Bureau (MTPB) enforcers are seen maneuvering the tricycles they impounded for road obstruction in Sta. Cruz, Manila, during a road clearing operation on Tuesday, 2 July 2024. The penalty for road obstruction is P1,000, per MMDA Resolution No. 18-008, series of 2018. | via KING RODRIGUEZ