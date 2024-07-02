Go bats for sustained grassroots development

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go addressed the community in a speech during the 57th Araw ng Davao del Sur celebration at the Davao del Sur Coliseum in Digos City, emphasizing sustained economic growth and community unity towards inclusive development.

Reiterating his commitment to the welfare of his constituents, Go encouraged the people of Davao del Sur to continue their collaborative efforts for the betterment of the community.

“We must also not forget the support and care of the people of Davao del Sur and as your Mr. Malasakit, I hope you continue to show your care and unity for the betterment of our community,” he said. “The goodness and collaboration among your community are the keys towards the advancement of our province.”

He echoed the advice of his mentor, former President Rodrigo Duterte, about always doing what is right, which has guided his decisions and service. Go stated, “I am excited about what other projects and opportunities will be started here in Davao del Sur. As Tatay Digong used to tell me, ‘Do what is right.’ This has served as my inspiration in making decisions and in my service to the Filipino.”

The senator also recognized ongoing and upcoming projects in the region, particularly those improving medical and health services such as Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers and Regional Specialty Centers, aiming to ensure every citizen has access to quality medical services.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go has consistently underscored the crucial need to enhance and broaden the country’s healthcare system, ensuring that medical services are accessible to underserved communities. He has been pushing for the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide.

Last Sunday, in partnership with the Cooperative Development Authority, Go spearheaded the Malasakit sa Kooperatiba Ceremonial Check Awarding at Royce Convention Center in Zamboanga City.