BGC bats for peaceful BARMM elections

ZAMBOANGA CITY — A staunch member of BARMM Grand Coalition (BGC) cried foul over the interference of South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. urging the town mayors of the six provinces comprising the Bangsamoro region to support the administration party, the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP).

Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur Mayor Raida Maglangit, a staunch member of the BGC, revealed to the BGC supporters in Maluso, Basilan province what transpired during the on 24 June between BARMM Mayors and Gov. Tamayo in Manila.

Maglangit said that Governor Tamayo “forced” the BARMM mayors to support the UBJP and failure to accede would mean that their LGUs would be “subjected to audit.”

The statement of Tamayo has led Mayor Maglangit and other senior members of the BGC to question Tamayo’s authority to urge them to support the UBJP in the first-ever elections in the BARMM.

Tamayo denied the accusation, saying he was referring then to the good governance practices of BARMM LGUs that can be replicated elsewhere. This denial was belied by the mayors present in the meeting.

Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan, another staunch member of the BGC, immediately calls for an investigation for the truth to come out.

Tan also calls for a fair, transparent, and peaceful election — principles that have been espoused by national leadership, foremost among them President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Earlier, the BGC thanked and lauded President Marcos for his strong, consistent, and clear policy toward peaceful, accountable, and transparent elections in the BARMM.