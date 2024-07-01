VIDEOS

'NO OFFICIAL OFFER YET'

WATCH: Senator Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara says he has yet to receive an official offer from Malacañang to replace Vice President Sara Duterte as Education Secretary. Angara, whose term as senator is set to expire next year, is among those who are rumored to become the next Education chief after Duterte filed her resignation from her post in the agency on 19 June 2024. | via Jom Garner