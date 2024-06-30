Good or bad?

Artificial Intelligence or AI is a common world among people of all nationalities and sectors. It is, undoubtedly the modern medium for achieving a lot of people-related works, events and activities, either professional or personal ones.

Even as we call it modern now, it could be old in a matter of time considering how fast people are able to develop machines or whatever they think would be of greater help and value in the search for a better life. But however amazing and powerful the improvements or technological advances, it is certainly, the literate who has the command.

As early as the mid-1800s, Charles Babbage worked for about four decades in successfully developing an analytical engine. Between 1943 and 1945, the first electronic digital computers were built. And the development of AI never stopped from there.

As we know, AI makes a computer think, understand, reason and learn by itself, and to the extent of interacting like we humans do, in a human-like scenario.

With science and technological advancement in progress, we see fast-paced development in any field, in communications, production of goods and services, business conduct, and on our various works and activities. We are amazed at how AI has made life easier, in general, although, as the world is, it is neither perfect, all roses, positive and great. With that, we now come to the question of how it affects, how it impacts how we live, do business and how we behave in our society.

While my views and opinions on technology could be material or not and are easy to see print in this space, I instead preferred to listen to some people hoping to validate what’s on my mind.

Allow me to quote Ms. Liza S. that “most of the things we do right now are at our fingertips, doing things has been a lot easier, communications with family and friends, here and abroad, have become more convenient. We conserve time since meetings, business or otherwise can be done online.”

Mrs. Susan Torres of Quezon told me that AI is used to cheat people and divide families. Instead of engaging in personal and intimate conversations, kids and adults have become too preoccupied with their mobile gadgets, and that is not healthy.

A farmer-leader from Tolosa Leyte, Nestor said he’s disappointed with AI, saying it’s better if it did not exist. Imagine kids getting prematurely exposed to sex, and being married prematurely, resulting in adolescent pregnancy.

While there are negative impressions or conclusions on artificial intelligence, the matter of fact is that it made business and economic activities and, indeed, our lives easier since man remain in command.

For comments, email @andalbilly@yahoo.com.