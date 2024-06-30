Bong Go urges Mandaue City, Cebu residents to prioritize health during a relief activity for indigents

Sen. Bong Go encouraged the public to utilize the medical assistance programs of government conveniently made available through the 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide on Friday, 28 June, in a message during his Malasakit Team’s relief activity in Mandaue City, Cebu,

Go noted how the previous pandemic has underscored the necessity of valuing one’s health. He urged residents with health concerns to visit the Malasakit Center at the Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in the city for assistance with medical-related issues.

Go, who principally authored and sponsored the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, explained that the law mandates qualified public hospitals, particularly those administered by the Department of Health (DOH), to establish Malasakit Centers.

These centers aim to help poor and indigent patients minimize their hospital expenses by streamlining access to medical assistance programs of various government agencies under one roof.

“Ang Malasakit Center ay one-stop shop na. Nasa loob na ng ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno—PhilHealth, PCSO, DOH, at DSWD—na handang tumulong sa inyo sa inyong pagpapa-ospital. Lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center,” Go explained.

There are also Malasakit Centers at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital, and Cebu City Medical Center, all in Cebu City. Other Malasakit Centers exist at Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, and Cebu South Medical Center in Talisay City.

Go’s Malasakit Team led the distribution activity at Barangay Subangdaku Multipurpose Gym, benefiting 1,000 disadvantaged residents with masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. Select recipients also received shoes and a mobile phone.

Meanwhile, in coordination with Senator Joel Villanueva, Mayor Jonas Cortes, and the local government, the beneficiaries also received financial assistance from the national government to help them sustain their basic needs.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” emphasized Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of service.