LAOAG CITY PREPARES FOR PRIDE MARCH

WATCH: Members of the LGBTQIA+ community in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, are preparing for the pride march on Saturday, 29 June. Some participants were seen distributing condoms to promote safe sex. Pride marches, observed globally each June, commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riots, pivotal in the LGBTQIA+ rights movement. These events underscore ongoing equality struggles, celebrate diversity, and foster community solidarity. | via Jasper Dawang