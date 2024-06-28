Nueva Ecija clash claims 5 rebel leaders

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Authorities on Friday disclosed that at least five high-ranking communist rebels were killed in a clash with government troops in Barangay Malbang on 26 June 2024.

The identified rebel leaders include Hilario Guiuo, acting secretary of the rebel group and regional operations commander; Harold Sarenas Meñosa, alias “Luzon,” commander of Platoon Silangan Gitnang Luzon; Pepito Trinidad Bautista, alias “Dylan,” team leader of Squad Tersera, PSGL; Reynan Mendoza, alias “Mel”; and Archie Anceta, alias “Joel.”

84th Infantry Battalion commander Lt. Col. Jerald Reyes said efforts are underway to identify the remaining two killed in the encounter.

Following the clash, soldiers recovered 10 high-powered firearms, one low-powered firearm, subversive documents and personal belongings from the site.

A subsequent search yielded three female bodies and four more firearms.

Meantime, two of the women were identified as Andrie dela Cruz, alias “Lay/Rowen/Lunti” and Azase Galang, alias “Cha.” The third woman remains unidentified. Military officials believe they were left behind by retreating rebels.

For his part, Brigadier General Joseph Norwin Pasamonte, commander of the 703rd Infantry Brigade, commended the troops and reiterated the military’s commitment to maintaining peace in the region. He urged remaining rebels to surrender.

The bodies have been transported to funeral homes in Pantabangan for arrangements and eventual return to their families.