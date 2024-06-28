Israeli tech a great aid to Phl dev't — Fluss

Israel’s Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss believes that technology from his country could be a great help to the Philippines in improving some of its sectors, including cybersecurity, civil defense, and emergency preparedness.

The envoy hosted on Thursday at his residence in Makati City a pitch night of Manila Angel Investors Network Inc., with the theme "Building Bridges of Innovation and Technology," wherein a total of six Israel-based start-ups presented—Clinten, Cyber2.0, RiLBiTE, Facetrom, Nutek, and TripleP.

The business pitches included Al-based solutions enhancing crisis preparedness and cyber security, plant-based superfoods, and a Rainbow Probe used for the removal of cancer tissue following surgery.

Fluss said that technology at present is crucial for a country's development, just as innovation is.

“That's the reason why I'm pushing for the creation of these bridges of innovation and technology between our two countries because Israel is a global hub,” he told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“It's a global hub of innovation. So what I'm trying to do is, from one side, introduce Israeli technology companies to the Philippines, because, as I said, solutions these days are all about technology and, of course, their practices and how to use the technology, and that's the future,” he added.

Fluss added that the Israeli ecosystem has been a leader in innovation and has adjusted existing technologies based on their country's present needs.

“I would like to introduce the Israeli ecosystem of innovation to the Philippines,” he said. “Because basically this makes your own and makes the Philippines independent in developing their own technologies. Although it is happening today, there is a growing startup community, but I think there is much more to do due to the size and the challenges of the country.”

As a prime technology hub worldwide, he expressed confidence that Israeli technology can help the Philippines in the domains of agriculture, water, cyber security, and defense technologies, stressing that their country also has a "lot to offer in terms of emergency preparedness".

“I think for me the next would be medical, planet tech, or climate tech, and energy. These are sort of alternative energies. So these would be for me the main sectors that Israel has a lot to offer,” he added.