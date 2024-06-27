Search for missing couple continues 

The investigation into the disappearance Geneva Lopez, a Mutya candidate in Pampanga in 2023 and her Israeli boyfriend remains unresolved, as the police have been unable to find any leads on the accused who vanished from the crime scene, the Chief of Police in Capas, Tarlac, said Wednesday.

Police Lt. Col. Livrado Manarang said that collaboration between the Capas, Tarlac Police Station and Regional Police Intelligence reveals that despite the victims being reported missing for nearly four days, authorities have yet to uncover any information about the perpetrator.

He added, “the police are still at a loss” despite intensified efforts digging into the suspects’ whereabout.

Manarang also said that the police are awaiting the results from the Bureau of Fire and Protection in Tarlac regarding the recovery of the victims’ burned vehicle.

Manarang stated that the belongings of the victims are still under examination, and CCTV footage from the scene of the incident is being reviewed to aid in the investigation.

He refuted early reports suggesting that the combined police force had identified persons of interest.