Senate probes identity claims

LOOK: Sen. Risa Hontiveros questioned the identity of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, after revealing an NBI document about an Alice Leal Guo with the same birthdate and birthplace. She questioned whether it was a coincidence or a case of stolen identity. Guo, citing health issues, did not attend the hearing on her alleged links to POGOs. | via John Louie Abrina