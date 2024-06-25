Unforgettable escape

With the beginning of a new season, Banana Republic offers versatile pieces to rebuild your wardrobe.

Gear up for a heightened season of travel, summer occasions and events, and warm weather living. As you arrive at your next vacation destination, delight in some weekend must-haves from the brand available for shopping at Banana Republic Greenbelt 5 and bananarepublic.com.ph.

The latest collection evokes a sound of celebration and laughter as you enjoy a weekend brunch in the city. Bright pops of color contrast neutral hues on the pieces. Lightweight linen made from the finest European flax and crisp poplin will keep one cool even when it’s hot.

Discover casual sophistication destined for travel — think light, versatile layers that will always look effortless. Go places. The June Collection can take you there.

Banana Republic was born from two California creatives fueled by their explorer spirits. Curious, connected, and out in the world, the clothing brand is designed for a life where anything is possible.