COMELEC inks JVA for 2025 midterm polls

LOOK: The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has inked a joint venture agreement with SMS Global Technologies Inc. and Sequent Tech Inc. to provide an online voting and counting system (OVCS) for the COMELEC to utilize in overseas voting for the 2025 midterm elections. The contract was signed on Tuesday, 25 June 2024, at the COMELEC Office in Intramuros, Manila, by COMELEC Chairman George Erwin Garcia, Commissioner Aimee Ferolino, SMS Global Technologies Inc. president and CEO Anthony Christian Angeles, and vice president Javier Domingo Fernandez. Following the signing of the agreement, Eduardo Robles, Chief Technology Officer at Sequent Tech Inc., demonstrates the process of one of the overseas Filipinos votes. | via KING RODRIGUEZ