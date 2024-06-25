Abby Clutario drops emotional single

GMA Music’s multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Abby Clutario releases her second single, “Naglalambing.” It follows the success of her previous track, “Laho.” Both are from her album Lambing.

The new song offers a mature and reflective perspective on past relationships, providing listeners with a deep and emotional experience. In contrast to the upbeat and crush-infused vibes of “Laho,” “Naglalambing” delves into the complexities of past love and loss. Clutario describes the song as a contemplative exploration of exes and the lingering “what ifs” that come with reminiscing about past relationships.

“This song is a bit of a contrast to ‘Laho.’ While ‘Laho’ was about those sweet, chummy feelings we get around our crushes, ‘Naglalambing’ dives into more mature territory. It’s about exes and the ‘what ifs’ that come with looking back at past relationships,” she said.

“Naglalambing” also delves into closure and reflection. “It’s about looking back at past relationships and wondering about the roads not taken. What if I could talk to my ex again? It’s about reflecting on past experiences, finding closure, and moving forward. The song is very stripped down. It captures that sentimental part of us Filipinos. Our generation loves her music that reminds them of their youth, and I wanted to tap into that,” she added.

The single is now available on all major streaming platforms. Its official performance video will be released on GMA Music’s YouTube channel and AltG Records Facebook page on 28 June.

Clutario will also be performing the song at the Progressive Rock Stage 11 at 12 Monkeys with Joey G on 28 June.