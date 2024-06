Photos

TYCOONS CONVERGE AT PASIG ESPLANADE

look: Well-known business tycoons Enrique Razon Jr., Kevin Andrew Tan, and Teresita Sy-Coson are among those who graced the opening of Pasig Esplanade's second phase on Sunday, 23 June 2024. The event was led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. | via KING RODRIGUEZ