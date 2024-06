FRESH SEAFOOD, ANYONE? Bangus, pla-pla, tulingan, tahong, and any other delectation the ocean and aqua farms have to offer are available at the Quinta Market at prices to die for. Hipon or, okay, shrimp, can be had, too, for sinigang (sour soup and veggies) and tempura for those who want to go Japanese. | via King Rodriguez #seafoodph #quintamarket #DailyTribune