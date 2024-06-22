DWINDLING WATER LEVEL

A security personnel of an establishment in Quiapo, Manila transfers the water pipe to another container mounted on the back of a parked vehicle while he fills it with water on Saturday, 22 June.

According to the state weather bureau PAGASA, Angat Dam's water level has continued to fall despite the commencement of the rainy season, but they are hopeful that elevations will gradually recover in the next weeks.

As of today, the said dam, which is the primary source of water supply for Metro Manila and neighboring provinces, remains below its normal high water level (NHWL) of 210 meters.