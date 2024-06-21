Coldplay announces new album

Coldplay have announced the release of their highly-anticipated tenth album, Moon Music. The record will land in stores and on streaming services on 4 October.

The album’s first single, “feelslikeimfallinginlove,” was released globally on 21 June. The band performed the song for the first time during their sold out stadium show at Budapest’s Puskás Arena.

Moon Music, produced by Max Martin, is available to pre-order everywhere, with a limited number of hand-signed editions available from the official Coldplay Store store.coldplay.com.

In tandem with Coldplay’s ground-breaking sustainability measures on their current tour, which has so far produced 59 percent less CO2e emissions than their previous stadium tour, the band have gone to great lengths to make the physical release of Moon Music as sustainable as possible.

This will be the world’s first album released as a 140g EcoRecord LP, with each copy made from 9 recycled PET-plastic bottles recovered from post-consumer waste. This will prevent the manufacture of more than 25 metric tonnes of virgin plastic, and provide an 85 percent reduction in manufacturing process CO2 emissions/kg compared to traditional 140g vinyl.

Additionally, the band have collaborated with long-time partners The Ocean Cleanup to create an additional format: the Notebook Edition EcoRecord LP. The rPET for this edition comprises 70 percent river plastic, intercepted by The Ocean Cleanup from the Rio Las Vacas, Guatemala, and prevented from reaching the Gulf of Honduras and the Atlantic Ocean.

The CD editions of Moon Music will be the world’s first to be released on EcoCD, created from 90 percent recycled polycarbonate, sourced from post-consumer waste streams. This will provide at least a 78 percent CO2/kg emission reduction, and avoid the manufacture of more than five metric tonnes of virgin plastic.

In an effort to reduce waste, the first edition run of Moon Music (both EcoRecord LP and EcoCD) will be strictly limited and produced at a higher specification than any future editions.

Moon Music is Coldplay’s first album since 2021’s Music Of The Spheres, which spawned the US Number One single with BTS, “My Universe,” and was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards. Music Of The Spheres has already accumulated more than four billion streams.