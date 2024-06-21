VIDEOS

Bislig resident join 'Bagong Pilipinas serbisyo fair'

WATCH: Residents of Bislig City in Surigao del Sur went to De La Salle John Bosco College to attend the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair, where approximately P560 million worth of aid, including cash, rice, education, and livelihood support, is set to be distributed. Around 90,000 beneficiaries are expected to participate in the two-day service caravan. | via Edjen Oliquino