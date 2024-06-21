Bini’s blooming blessings

Girl group Bini’s career is truly blossoming! The eight-member group consisting of Jhoanna, Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha and Sheena released its pre-debut single, “Da Coconut Nut,” on 6 November 2020.

Bini officially launched on 11 June 2021 another single, “Born to Win.” Now, four years later, the group scored one of its major endorsements for the country’s leading burger brand.

During Bini’s media launch the girls could not contain their excitement as all their efforts and sacrifices are now heading to success after success.

In the media chat with Bini, the girls were asked if they still have time to rest.

“Sa ngayon, hindi na halos nagpapahinga. Pinaghahandaan po namin ang upcoming concerts po namin. Nag-request kami ng extra rehearsal days para mas mapaghandaan talaga namin (Nowadays, we don’t get enough rest. We are busy preparing for our upcoming concerts. We requested additional rehearsal dates so we can prepare well),” said Bini Mikha.

Bini Colet added that two more major endorsement deals for the group are on their way.

“Meron kaming days na nagkaka sunud-sunod nag shoot kami ng Ponds tapos nag shoot kami ng Shoppee tapos nag shoot kami ng Jollibee so talagang parang para hindi namin na feel yung pagod sunod sunod ang blessings talaga (There are days when shoots for major endorsements come one after the other and we are thankful),” said Bini Colet.

Bini Malou, meanwhile, is thankful for all the blessings and big breaks for Bini.

“Yung mga brands na ini-endorse namin ginagamit po namin talaga at sana mas marami pa talagang dumating na blessings (We use the brands we endorse and we are praying for more blessings),” Bini Maloi said.

As of 16 June, Bini dethroned American pop superstar Taylor Swift from Spotify’s Daily Top Artists Philippines chart after the group climbed up the top spot.