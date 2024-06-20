More rooms

WATCH: Marriott Group plans to open several hotels in the country as it expects around 8 million tourists this year and over 60 percent occupancy in its hotel brands. Company executives for the Philippines on Thursday talk about new sources of customers after the pandemic and eco-friendly ways the hotel staff practice. | via Kathryn Jose
