VIDEOS

More rooms

WATCH: Marriott Group plans to open several hotels in the country as it expects around 8 million tourists this year and over 60 percent occupancy in its hotel brands. Company executives for the Philippines on Thursday talk about new sources of customers after the pandemic and eco-friendly ways the hotel staff practice. | via Kathryn Jose
marriott-hotels-meetandgreet
Kathryn Jose
@dailytribuneofficial

MORE ROOMS Marriott Group plans to open several hotels in the country as it expects around 8 million tourists this year and over 60 percent occupancy in its hotel brands. Company executives for the Philippines on Thursday talk about new sources of customers after the pandemic and eco-friendly ways the hotel staff practice. | via Kathryn Jose #marriotthotels #DailyTribune

♬ original sound - Daily Tribune - Daily Tribune
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph