Marcos to gov't officials: Do not waste what you started

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reminded all government agencies, public servants, and partners on Thursday to continue their efforts and not waste the gains that the government has made so far.

In his speech during the distribution of presidential assistance to farmers, fisherfolk, and families in Surigao del Sur, Marcos underscored the importance of addressing the challenges that the country faces and implementing programs and policies that will benefit the Filipino people.

"I remind all agencies, public servants, and partners: Let's not waste what we have started," Marcos said.

"Expect that we will continue to find solutions to the challenges facing our country, and we will implement appropriate programs and policies so that you will taste the fruits of your labor," Marcos added.

Marcos made the remarks after his running mate in 2022, Vice President Sara Duterte, quit as Education Secretary and National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) vice chairperson.

In the same speech, Marcos said he will help improve education and health sector in Caraga Region.

Marcos added his administration has allocated over P1.5 billion for the construction of new classrooms and nearly half a billion pesos for the renovation of old classrooms in the region.

"You can expect the continued advancement of education and health here in Caraga," Marcos said.

Marcos said that most of Surigao del Sur's major infrastructure projects were already about half done.

He added that these projects are meant to make people's lives better and protect their well-being in Surigao del Sur.

The President's Communications Office said that the Cabadbaran-Puting Bato-Lanuza Road is a top priority project for the Marcos government.

The road will be widened and improved so that the trip from Agusan del Norte to Surigao del Sur takes only one hour and 15 minutes.

The East-West Lateral Road, which goes from Agusan del Sur to Bukidnon via the Agusan-Malaybalay Road, has two concrete bridges being built, the road being opened and improved, and a drainage and slope protection structure with road safety devices.