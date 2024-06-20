'Let us respect her decision'

WATCH: Senator Loren Legarda, who ran under the Uniteam's senatorial slate in 2022, urged the public to respect the decision of Vice President Sara Duterte, who resigned from her post as secretary of the Department of Education on Wednesday. | via Jom Garner
