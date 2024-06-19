Pampanga welcomes new provincial police director

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga -- The province has a new police director.

P/Col. Jay C. Dimaandal has been appointed as the new Pampanga Provincial Police Director, succeeding former police director Levi Hope B. Basilio, according to Police Regional Director P/BGen. Jose S. Hidalgo.

The assumption ceremony took place on 12 June at Bale Katimawan, Pampanga Police Provincial Office, marking the official transition of leadership. The event was attended by the Provincial Command Group, Chiefs of Police from across Pampanga Province, senior officers of PRO3, and family and friends of the new provibcial director.

During his assumption speech, Dimaandal expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and shared his vision for advancing peace and security in Pampanga through community engagement, transparency, and the pursuit of justice.

"I am honored to take on this new responsibility and look forward to working closely with the people of Pampanga to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities," he stated.

With a background as the Force Commander of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 3 and being a distinguished member of the PNPA "Sinaglaya" Class of 2002, Dimaandal said he is well-equipped to lead Pampanga in its mission to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.