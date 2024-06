Photos

Talakayang WPS

LOOK: Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino visited Zambales fishermen to address West Philippine Sea tensions, particularly in Bajo de Masinloc. He emphasized nationwide impacts and the threats faced by local fishermen. Tolentino assured government support and advised avoiding disputed areas for safety. Nearly 500 fishermen received P3,000 each through the AICS program, facilitated by Tolentino and the DSWD. | via John Louie Abrina