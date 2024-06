Photos

Mayor Guo's clarification letter

LOOK: Mayor Alice Guo, through her Legal counsel Atty. Lorelie M. Santos and Atty. Yvette Dawn P. Gianan, submitted a clarification letter to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) in Malacañan on Tuesday, 18 June 2024. The letter is addressed to Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, chairperson of the PAOCC. Guo volunteered to provide important information on the ongoing inquiry into the Bamban POGO operation. | via KING RODRIGUEZ