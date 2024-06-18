LIFE

Justin Timberlake arrested, charged with drunk driving outside NYC

(FILES) US singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. Timberlake was arrested in the early hours of June 18 for driving while intoxicated, according to local media. He was arraigned in a Sag Harbor, New York, court on June 18, 2024 Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested and arraigned Tuesday on charges of driving while intoxicated in a chic town east of New York City, local prosecutors said.

The 43-year-old Timberlake, known for such hits as "SexyBack" and "Cry Me a River," was taken into custody in Sag Harbor, part of the affluent Hamptons community, in the early hours of Tuesday.

"Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor for driving while intoxicated," the prosecutor's office in Suffolk County said in a statement emailed to AFP.

"He was arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released on his own recognizance," the statement said, adding that Timberlake's next court date would be a virtual appearance on July 26.

CBS, citing court documents, quoted a police officer as saying Timberlake was "in an intoxicated condition" when he was pulled over shortly after midnight after driving through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road.

Timberlake's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy," and he "performed poorly on all standard field sobriety tests," CBS reported. 

The singer-actor, who is currently on tour in support of his latest album, allegedly told police he "had one martini" and was following his friends home.

Timberlake shot to stardom as a member of the boy band NSYNC before launching a solo career and eventually making the transition to acting. He has won 10 Grammy awards and four Emmy awards.

He is married to actress Jessica Biel. The couple has two sons. 

