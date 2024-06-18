VIDEOS

Guo's clarification letter

WATCH: Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s legal counsels arrive here in Malacañang on Tuesday, 18 June, to formally submit a clarification letter to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), volunteering vital information regarding the ongoing investigation into the Bamban POGO operation. The letter will be addressed to Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Chairperson of the PAOCC. | via Tiziana Celine Piatos