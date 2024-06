Photos

RESPECT UNCLOS, CCG ALIS!

LOOK: Rallyists from Alyansa Bantay Kapayapaan at Demokrasya (ABKD) march along España Boulevard to Mendiola in Manila to support the administration's policies and programs while opposing the propaganda and aggressive actions of the China Coast Guard and China People's Liberation Army in the West Philippine Sea on Monday, 17 June 2024. | via KING RODRIGUEZ