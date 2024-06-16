The Itchyworms, two craft beers and a special show

Filipino pop-rock icons The Itchyworms are celebrating the release of their own brand of craft beers with a music event that features some of their friends and favorites in the local music scene.

The “Itchyworms: Beer o Pag-ibig?” official launch promises to showcase their refreshing mix of brew variants to the general public for the first time, while enjoying the live performances of Ebe Dancel, Ciudad, Blaster, The Revisors, and The Itchyworms.

The special event will take place at the 123 Block on 13 July, from 6 p.m. onwards. Aside from performances, there will also be games, booths, and special on-ground activities prepared by its co-organizers GNN Entertainment Productions and Itchyworms themselves.

Inspired by their song “Beer,” which topped several music charts when it was released and has become a drinking anthem among Filipinos, The Itchyworms’ foray into the brewing scene dares to ask the familiar questions: “Bawat Patak. Anong Sarap. Ano ba talaga’ng mas gusto mo (Every drop. Fullness of flavor. What do you really prefer)?”

The two variants include BEER, a light and clean tasting blonde ale with a balance of tropical fruit flavor and the right amount of maltiness; and PAG-IBIG, a hazy, cloudy, and flowery beer that is sweet and bitter at the same time.

Entrance to the event is P999 for two people, and it comes with a free six-pack of beer. Early tickets are available via bit.ly/beeropagibig.