FINDING FOOTWEAR

LOOK: One of the most common etiquettes in the Islamic faith is to remove one's shoes before entering a place of worship since footwear contains dirt which will stain the carpets on which people kneel and prostrate during prayer. Here, Muslims search for their shoes as they exit a mosque in Manila following a prayer celebrating Eid'l Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, on Sunday, 16 June 2024. | Photos by KING RODRIGUEZ