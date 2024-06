Photos

CLEARING WATER HYACINTHS IN LAGUNA LAKE

LOOK: Contracted workers from a resort in Tanay, Rizal, clear a section of Laguna Lake by separating and removing clustered water hyacinths on Saturday, 15 June 2024. They identified these plants as the source of mosquito breeding grounds. Studies indicate that water hyacinths are among the most harmful aquatic plants globally, especially when their growth is unchecked. | Photos by KING RODRIGUEZ/DAILY TRIBUNE