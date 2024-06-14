MODERN FUNDAMENTALS

The Sportmax’s Resort 2025 collection is a love letter to a woman, her objective desires and what best suits her multitude of realities, now.

The collection centers itself at the crossroads of minimalism and maximalism, offering a comprehensive scope of wardrobe essentials, ready-to-wear pieces with an elevated perspective on real-world dressing. The silhouettes are slim but supple in stretch jersey and wool, with relaxed volume added to the shoulders of draped coats and croc-embossed jackets. A spotlight on sensual tailoring sees new suiting as daily armor, both sharp and fluid, and proportioned high and low, making contemporary allusions to the archive in a pair of black and grey power-suits. Dresses are about ease and comfort, the types of pieces you put on and are already impeccably dressed, some adorned with golden stud hardware or a modernized leopard print.