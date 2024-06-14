MODERN FUNDAMENTALS

The Sportmax’s Resort 2025 collection is a love letter to a woman, her objective desires and what best suits her multitude of realities, now.
The collection centers itself at the crossroads of minimalism and maximalism, offering a comprehensive scope of wardrobe essentials, ready-to-wear pieces with an elevated perspective on real-world dressing. The silhouettes are slim but supple in stretch jersey and wool, with relaxed volume added to the shoulders of draped coats and croc-embossed jackets. A spotlight on sensual tailoring sees new suiting as daily armor, both sharp and fluid, and proportioned high and low, making contemporary allusions to the archive in a pair of black and grey power-suits. Dresses are about ease and comfort, the types of pieces you put on and are already impeccably dressed, some adorned with golden stud hardware or a modernized leopard print.
Sportmax unveils a new series of bags, shoes, belts, jewelry and eyewear that match the desires of their woman of today. Playing with symbols in a modern way, the new “S” hardware appears across straps and buckles like a new genre of jewelry to be mixed and matched. The collection marks the debut of the new bag, an integral elaboration on the brand’s soft codes in padded leather like a plush pillow that can be worn in multiple ways for a variety of needs. It also reveals the new draped leather pump with a viable secret — a wide heel from the back for stability, and a towering stiletto profile with distinctive edge.
Sportmax is available in Max Mara, Greenbelt 3, Makati in the Philippines. Contact the store at 0917-7087728.