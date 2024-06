LATEST

JOB FAIR AT SM VALENZUELA

WATCH: Job seekers carry their resumes to the SM City Valenzuela Mega Job Fair, which is set to conclude its Independence Day celebrations and will provide a plethora of employment opportunities both locally and internationally. A total of 25 local and international employers participated in the job fair held on Friday, 14 June 2024, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the mall's atrium. | via Analy Labor