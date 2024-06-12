SC CHIEF GRACES CELEBRATION OF INDEPENDENCE DAY AT PINAGLABAN SHRINE Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo is accorded arrival honors at the San Juan City Hall Grounds. The Chief Magistrate was the guest speaker during the commemoration of Independence Day celebration at the historic Pinaglaban Shrine. | via Neil Alcober #IndependenceDay #ArawngKalayaan #DailyTribune #tiktokph