VIDEOS

SC chief graces celebration of Independence Day at Pinaglaban Shrine

WATCH: Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo is accorded arrival honors at the San Juan City Hall Grounds. The Chief Magistrate was the guest speaker during the commemoration of Independence Day celebration at the historic Pinaglaban Shrine. | via Neil Alcober
SC chief graces celebration of Independence Day at Pinaglaban Shrine
Neil Alcober
@dailytribuneofficial

SC CHIEF GRACES CELEBRATION OF INDEPENDENCE DAY AT PINAGLABAN SHRINE Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo is accorded arrival honors at the San Juan City Hall Grounds. The Chief Magistrate was the guest speaker during the commemoration of Independence Day celebration at the historic Pinaglaban Shrine. | via Neil Alcober #IndependenceDay #ArawngKalayaan #DailyTribune #tiktokph

♬ original sound - Daily Tribune - Daily Tribune
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph