Inside the absurdly fantastical world of Parokya

Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical holds the title of Newport World Resorts’ most expensive Filipino musical to date, and for good reason.

The ambitious production presents over-the-top visuals and intricate stage design, brought to life by an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza. Scenic Designer Lawyn Cruz illustrated how she meticulously crafted the absurdly fantastical stage of Parokya.

Two worlds in one stage

Two different worlds converge to make up the entire Parokyaverse, and Cruz painted these in contrasting colors. “The real world is more of monochromatic colors,” she explained. “It looks pale in contrast to the Parokya world which is all vibrant and neon.” These color palettes are deliberate choices by the creative team to establish a clear visual distinction between the worlds.

Manila-inspired

Parokya world

Cruz also cleverly incorporated subtle nods to iconic Manila landmarks throughout the set design. Think of it as an Easter egg hunt for Pinoy audiences, with iconic landmarks like Arroceros Forest Park, Luneta and Divisoria that were used as inspiration for the sceneries displayed on stage. This playful homage to Manila creates a fresh lens through which audiences view the city — a place that is familiar, eccentric and unmistakably Pinoy.

‘Parokyaverse’

Within the Parokyaverse lie three distinct realms: Dagat Parokya, Gubat Parokya, and Langit Parokya. Each layer of the stage boasts a unique landscape and atmosphere. The downstage is covered with the ocean blue hues of Dagat Parokya. Meanwhile, the center platform is shrouded by the dark and mystical forest that makes up Gubat Parokya. Above it all, Langit Parokya stretches into the vast and starry universe.

Intertwined journey

Beyond aesthetics, the set design is a storytelling device itself. The intersecting highways and pathways of the stage reflect the intertwined journey of the four lead characters — Aiza, Jen, Girlie and Norma.

New perspective

Cruz reveals the stage magic behind the transformation of two worlds. “The real world transforms into the Parokya world just by changing your perspective. We did this through our stage design, from the color choices, how the whole set is used, and how it functions.” With her innovative use of color, layout and space, the stage becomes a portal to an out of this world live theater journey.

Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical runs until 23 June at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Tickets are available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets, HelixPay and Newport World Resorts Box Office: P5,525 (SVIP), P4,420 (VIP), P3,315 (GOLD), P2,210 (SILVER), and P1,105 (BRONZE). For inquiries, contact the Newport World Resorts National Sales Team via JhayR dela Cruz at 0917-818-9847, Raf Sangco at 0917-807-9387, James Rodriguez at 0917-829-2173 and Paulo San Jose at 0917-810-5031.

The 10th major Filipino theatrical production from Newport World Resorts’ production arm Full House Theater Company follows the extraordinary journey of four women — Aiza, Jen, Girlie and Norma — who share the same birthday. Viewer discretion is advised, as the production contains strobe lighting, strong language, references to mental health issues and sexual content. Children 13 years old and below must be accompanied by their legal guardian to sign a waiver prior entrance to the venue.