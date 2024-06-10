Thailand’s Central Pattana celebrates gender diversity

Central Pattana, Thailand’s largest retail property development and investment company, launches “Pride for All,” a nationwide campaign celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month at Central shopping centers. Aligning with recent government policies advocating for diversity and equality, this initiative aims to position Thailand as a top LGBTQ+ friendly destination, potentially hosting World Pride 2030. The campaign is expected to attract half a million people at Central shopping centers nationwide in June, stimulating tourism and the economy. There are several Pride events Central Pattana is hosting nationwide this June.

Central World’s “Rhythm of Pride 2024” kicked off Thailand’s Pride events after a four-year hiatus. The event, led by Lukkade-Metinee and supported by various organizations, celebrated diversity with over 500 LGBTQ+ community members. Highlights included a fashion show parade on the 80-meter Rainbow Runway, featuring Victoria’s Secret, drag queens, and the launch of the Crybaby Pride Parade Figure Limited Edition in rainbow design, along with the Special Giant Pride Wings Show featuring the 3.5-meter Crybaby Let Your Colors Pop Giant Figure.

Bangkok Pride Festival 2024 celebrated the LGBTQ+ community›s strength and marriage equality on Rainbow Road. The event featured five main processions representing different forms of love, covering over 2.5 kilometers and culminating at Central World. Over 200,000 LGBTQ+ attendees and allies united alongside a 200-meter-long rainbow flag.

Celebrations at landmarks nationwide are slated, including Central Chiang Mai, Samui, Phuket, Hat Yai, Pattaya, Rayong, Korat, Khon Kaen, and more throughout the month.

Central shopping malls are offering special promotions for international customers from June to July 2024. Visitors can receive a Welcome Package worth over 10,000 THB by showing their passport and signing up for The 1 membership. During the Greatest Grand Sale 2024 (7 June to 31 July), customers who spend 5,000 THB can redeem a special Bath and Bloom Travel Set spa product, with Klook customers able to redeem the set with a 4,000 THB purchase. Chinese customers paying with WeChat Pay or AliPay will receive special exchange rates at participating branches.