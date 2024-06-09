Pacquiao faces Japanese-Peruvian in Japan exhibition

Eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring against Japanese-Peruvian MMA expert and kickboxing ace Chihiro Suzuki on 28 July at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The two were in attendance during the formal announcement in Tokyo on Sunday.

The fight will be held using boxing rules and will be staged by Rizin Fighting Federation, the influential outfit that controls MMA in Japan.

This will be Pacquiao’s second straight exhibition after doing one in Korea in late-2022.

Last time he fought, Yordenis Ugas of Cuba beat him on points in Las Vegas in August 2021.

The news of the exhibition came less than 24 hours after the American media reported that Pacquiao and Mexican-American Mario Barrios were being groomed to fight for the world welter crown in September in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao is 45 years old while Suzuki is twenty years younger.