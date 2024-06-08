VIDEOS

PBBM distributes land titles, farm equip't in CamSur

WATCH: President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. spoke to the Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) during the distribution of land titles, support services, and Presidential Assistance to farmers, fisherfolk, and families at the Fuerte CamSur Sports Complex in Pili, Camarines Sur on Friday, 7 June 2024. During the program, 1,965 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) received their land titles after years of waiting. Additionally, the president handed over farm machinery and equipment worth P5.91 million to agrarian reform beneficiary organizations (ARBOs). | via YUMMIE DINGDING