Ecological disaster in Escoda Shoal highlighted at news forum

WATCH: Dr. Jonathan Anticamara of the UP Institute of Biology shows a photo of damaged coral in Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea and discusses the findings of a two-day Marine Scientific Survey in Sabina Shoal as an 'ecological disaster.' On Saturday, 8 June 2024, the Saturday News Forum discussed the Philippines' National Adaptation Plan on Climate Change submitted to the UN, as well as the power outlook for the month and beyond. | via Analy Labor