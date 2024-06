Video courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard

Shadow chase

WATCH: The Philippine Coast Guard on Friday said a China Coast Guard vessel with bow number 3303 was monitored shadowing the Philippine rigid-hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) and rubber boats while en route to the dive site in the West Philippine Sea, carrying UP scientists and media personnel onboard on 4 June. | via Lade Kabagani (Video courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard)