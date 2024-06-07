Photos

PBBM helps out farmers, fisherfolk

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the distribution of land titles, support services, and Presidential Assistance to farmers, fisherfolk, and families at the Fuerte CamSur Sports Complex in Pili, Camarines Sur, on Friday, 7 June 2024. The president is joined by Secretary Conrado Estrella III of the Department of Agrarian Reform, Secretary Rexlon T. Gatchalian of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Secretary Francisco P. Tiu-Laurel Jr. of the Department of Agriculture, Secretary Benjamin D.C. Abalos Jr. of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and Governor Vincenzo Renato Luigi R. Villafuerte of Camarines Sur, along with other national and local government officials. During the program, 1,965 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) received their land titles after years of waiting. Additionally, the president turned over farm machinery and equipment worth P5.91 million to agrarian reform beneficiary organizations (ARBOs). PHOTOS BY YUMMIE DINGDING / PPA POOL